Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Daegan Page and others killed during Afghanistan evacuation honored at Saturday’s Husker game

items.[0].image.alt
Daegan Page Family
This photo was taken in Afghanistan by one of his close friends, Gabe Magnison, a Marine also with the 2nd Battalion, 1<sup>st</sup> Marine Regiment.<br/>
Daegan Page in Afghanistan
Posted at 5:41 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 18:43:19-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Daegan Page and 12 other service members who lost their lives during the evacuation at Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan were honored.

Trooper Cook of the Nebraska State Patrol shared a Tweet of the tribute to Page and the others:

RELATED:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018