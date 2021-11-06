Daegan Page and others killed during Afghanistan evacuation honored at Saturday’s Husker game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Daegan Page and 12 other service members who lost their lives during the evacuation at Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan were honored.

Trooper Cook of the Nebraska State Patrol shared a Tweet of the tribute to Page and the others:

