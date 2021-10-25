US House of Representatives passes bill to award Congressional Medal of Honor to Cpl. Daegan Page

WASHINGTON — On Monday the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill to posthumously award the Congressional Medal of Honor to Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, according to a press release from Representative Cindy Axne.

The legislation will now go to the US Senate. It would award the Congressional Medal of Honor to all thirteen U.S. servicemembers who were killed protecting civilians at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.

“I wish that this honor could return Corporal Page to his parents, his friends, and his grateful nation…his service and bravery will never be forgotten,” said Axne.

Page was a native of Axne's district in Western Iowa. He was also a graduate of Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He was laid to rest at the Omaha National Cemetery on September 17 following a public procession and funeral.

