District Judge: Sarpy County temporarily restrained from appointing a permanent county treasurer

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, District Judge Geoffrey Hall granted a preliminary injunction that will temporarily prevent Sarpy County from appointing a new treasurer.

Former county treasurer, Brian Zuger was fired by the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners in April. He filed a motion for a preliminary injunction while he pursues a lawsuit against Sarpy County.

WATCH MORE

Sarpy County Board of Commissioners votes unanimously to fire treasurer

In a news release, the Sarpy County board said that Trace Jones will continue to serve at the Interim Sarpy County Treasurer “until all legal matters are resolved.” The board tabled a resolution to appoint Jones as a permanent replacement for the remainder of Zuger’s term.

RELATED: Sarpy County announces candidates to replace treasurer fired for mismanagement of funds

The county board said that it is reviewing the ruling and considering its legal options. There is another hearing scheduled in Dodge County on August 6 at 10 a.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.