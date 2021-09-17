Dodge County deputy, who was found guilty of embezzlement, died from natural causes

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Back in July, former Dodge County Sheriff's deputy Craig Harbaugh was facing sentencing after a guilty plea to embezzlement charges and was found dead. On Friday, Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan released a statement, saying Harbaugh's death was determined to be by natural causes.
Vaughan's statement:
"The final autopsy report on Craig Harbaugh was issued by the Physicians Laboratory Services, Inc. this week. They determined the cause of death was 'Atherosclerotic coronary heart disease.' The investigation into his death revealed Mr. Harbaugh had a prior history and diagnosis of heart problems and was on medications for heart-related issues at the time of his death. Despite early public speculation that this was a suicide, there were no indications of intentional or accidental drug overdose from the toxicology reporting. Also, investigation at the death scene did not find any evidence that Mr. Harbaugh caused his own death. The final death certificate was issued by the Dodge County Attorney's Office acting as coroner showing Mr. Harbaugh died of natural causes as indicated in the autopsy findings."