Douglas County District Court Judge Tressa Alioth pleads not guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving charge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County District Court Judge Tress Alioth — who was originally scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday — entered a written not guilty plea this week to reckless driving-first offense.

Alioth was cited for driving under the influenceand transporting a child while intoxicated on July 2. On August 11, her charges were changed to reckless driving.

Court records dated Sunday show that Alioth entered a plea of not guilty to the class 3 misdemeanor and waived her arraignment for the reckless driving charge.

