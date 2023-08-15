Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County District Court Judge Tressa Alioth pleads not guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving charge

TressaAlioth.jpg
State of Nebraska
Judge Tressa Alioth
TressaAlioth.jpg
Posted at 2:21 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 15:21:20-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County District Court Judge Tress Alioth — who was originally scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday — entered a written not guilty plea this week to reckless driving-first offense.

Alioth was cited for driving under the influenceand transporting a child while intoxicated on July 2. On August 11, her charges were changed to reckless driving.

Court records dated Sunday show that Alioth entered a plea of not guilty to the class 3 misdemeanor and waived her arraignment for the reckless driving charge.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018