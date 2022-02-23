Douglas County jury finds Ross Lorello guilty of first-degree murder in death of Omaha realtor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Douglas County District Court jury delivered a guilty verdict in Ross Lorello's murder trial on Wednesday afternoon. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Lorello, 43, was arrested in December of 2020 for the death of Michael "Mickey" Sodoro, who was an Omaha-area realtor.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said that Lorello met Sodoro, 70, at a rental property on W Street in West Omaha, which was recently purchased by the Sodoro family.

According to an affidavit, a family member of Sodoro reported him missing and mentioned that he had an appointment with Lorello at the house.

While the Major Crimes Unit of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was investigating, they found Sodoro's body in a crawl space covered by loose carpet with a gunshot wound to the head, and blood throughout the home. A witness also provided a partial license plate number of a vehicle that had been seen at the home that was allegedly tied to Lorello.

3 News Now is publishing Lorello's photo because he was convicted. Our policy is to not publish photos of those who have been charged, but not convicted of crimes unless they are a potential danger to the public.

