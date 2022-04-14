Douglas County Sheriff's Office drops off donations for Ukraine

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A few weeks ago, we shared a story with you about Jon Driscoll and his non-profit ‘One Child Inc.’

The non-profit has been supporting Ukrainians in need since 2015 but has teamed up with the Covenant Presbyterian Church to increase donations for those still in Ukraine.

Amanda Renze with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office heard about the collections and began campaigning through mass emails and word of mouth to bring even more donations to the table.

On Wednesday, Renze and the DSCO dropped off bags and boxes full of donations that were collected which will now be sent to Ukraine.

“This kind of came from a little bit of everywhere. Within our department, the courthouse, there’s Children Square over in Council Bluffs donating blankets,” Renze said. “I went to my dentist for a cleaning a couple of weeks ago and was talking about it, and I left there with probably over 1,000 toothbrushes.”

Renze says the amount of support for Ukraine displayed by the entire community is heartwarming.

“I can’t help but think about my whole family, and I can’t imagine what it would mean to me for someone to send something, you know, an old stuffed animal, maybe a little tattered, that’s fine. That means some child loved it and it was given out of love,” Renze said. “So to see all of this, it's amazing. It is amazing to see people come together.”

If you would like to help you can drop donations off at the Covenant Presbyterian Church every Friday from noon to 2 p.m.

You can also help pack the boxes that will be delivered to Ukraine on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

