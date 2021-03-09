Dr. Stothert’s family to hold a private memorial service

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last Friday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s husband Dr. Joseph Stothert died at their home near 120th and Q Streets. On Tuesday, following the suspension of her campaign, Mayor Stothert’s office said a private memorial will be held and provided details for those who want to honor Dr. Stothert’s memory.

A release from Stothert’s office said:

In lieu of flowers, the Stothert family prefers memorials to the First Responders Foundation or the Omaha Police Foundation in recognition of Dr. Stothert’s commitment to public safety and emergency medical services.



A private family memorial service will be held.



First Responders Foundation: https://firstrespondersfoundation.org/donate/



Omaha Police Foundation: http://omahapolicefoundation.org



Omaha Police Foundation

P.O. Box 31134

Omaha, NE 68131-0134

