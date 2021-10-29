Former Elkhorn South band director suspected of felony child abuse facing two additional charges

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Michelle Bluford, the former band director at Elkhorn South High School who was charged with one count of felony child abuse in July, is facing two additional charges.

Paperwork filed in the District Court of Douglas County shows that she is also suspected on two counts of sexual assault in the third degree, which is a misdemeanor.

Ten percent bond was filed for Bluford in the amount of $6,750.00 on September 14, according to court records.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for January 3, 2022.

