Fortenberry seeks to move trial from California to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry are asking a federal judge to move the Nebraska Republican’s upcoming trial from California, where he faces federal charges, to his home state.

The congressman’s attorneys filed a new motion on Monday, arguing that California is an “impractical forum” for the scheduled Feb. 15 trial.

They pointed to the California district court’s suspension of jury trials due to the pandemic, as well as the recent announcement that Republican state Sen. Mike Flood will challenge Fortenberry in the GOP primary on May 10.

Attorneys noted that the federal courts in Nebraska are allowing jury trials.

