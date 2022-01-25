Watch
Fortenberry seeks to move trial from California to Nebraska

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks during a campaign rally tour stop in Omaha, Neb. A federal grand jury has indicted Fortenberry, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Jeff Fortenberry
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 18:16:36-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry are asking a federal judge to move the Nebraska Republican’s upcoming trial from California, where he faces federal charges, to his home state.

The congressman’s attorneys filed a new motion on Monday, arguing that California is an “impractical forum” for the scheduled Feb. 15 trial.

They pointed to the California district court’s suspension of jury trials due to the pandemic, as well as the recent announcement that Republican state Sen. Mike Flood will challenge Fortenberry in the GOP primary on May 10.

Attorneys noted that the federal courts in Nebraska are allowing jury trials.

