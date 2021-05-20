Funeral planned for Theodore and Emily Price on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This weekend, loved ones will say their goodbyes to two young children found dead inside a Bellevue house.

Services for three-year-old Theodore Price and five-year-old Emily Price will be Saturday afternoon at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rock Falls, Ill.

Their obituary says "anyone who knew these two beautiful souls fell in love instantly with them."

