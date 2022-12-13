Gene Leahy Mall receives massive new art installation by Jun Kaneko on Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Gene Leahy Mall got a new art installation on Monday.

The installation comes from Jun Kaneko and measures about 16 x 9 feet and weighs about 4,000 pounds.

It can be found on the east end of the pond but the installation process is expected to take a while.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority says it probably won't wrap up until Tuesday afternoon.

Because of that, Omaha Public Works decided to close down Douglas between South 10th Street and South 8th Street.

