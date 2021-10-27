Gov. candidate Herbster backed by Trump, but not Ricketts; Herbster repsonds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP and KMTV) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has split with former President Donald Trump over which Republican candidate should become governor after Ricketts leaves office.

Trump, on Monday, endorsed Falls City businessman Charles Herbster, a close political ally. Shortly after the announcement, Ricketts released a statement arguing that Herbster isn’t qualified to serve as governor. Trump praised Herbster as a successful businessman who will fight for farmers and ranchers, support veterans and protect gun rights.

Herbster released the following reply:

"As a fifth-generation farmer and rancher, my roots in Nebraska run deep. My love for the state and her people is boundless. I own businesses and employ people in five states, including Nebraska, and I'm proud of that.

As a lifelong Republican, I’ve defended and advanced the freedom, opportunity, and prosperity that makes America exceptional. I supported Pete Ricketts for governor, and I was there when President Donald J. Trump first announced his presidency at Trump Tower in 2015. I have remained loyal to the President.

Just yesterday, President Trump endorsed me to be the next governor of Nebraska. I am humbled and honored.

While my late wife and I were supporting candidate Trump in 2016, Pete Ricketts' family spent $7.5 million against Donald Trump and his America-First agenda. They buried the hatchet late in the game.

Yet now, Governor Ricketts is personally attacking me and President Trump's endorsement.

I will not get down in the gutter of petty politics and personal attacks. I will continue to travel the state meeting with Nebraskans and learning how I can help them. As the President Trump-endorsed next governor, delivering my vision for common sense tax reform; order on the border; the elimination of critical race theory in our K-12 schools, colleges, and universities; and securing the freedoms and opportunities that all Nebraskans deserve is my utmost concern.

I am committed to running a positive race in Nebraska. It's a shame that Governor Pete Ricketts, also the head of the Republican party in the state, and his high-priced consultants, have launched negative personal attacks against me and President Trump."

Ricketts hasn’t formally endorsed a candidate in the GOP governor’s primary race, but he has made several public appearances with University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen.

Ricketts can’t seek reelection in 2022 due to term limits.

READ MORE ABOUT CHARLES HERBSTER:

Nebraska's Charles Herbster paid property taxes late nearly 600 times

Most crossing border 'want to destroy the country,' says Herbster, with Trump adviser Stephen Miller

Herbster cuts ties with senior campaign advisor, Corey Lewandowski amid sexual harassment allegations

Herbster campaign carries on despite some setbacks; Kellyanne Conway joins him in Omaha

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.