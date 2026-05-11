Greater Omaha Heart and Stroke Walk returns Saturday to Gene Leahy Mall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the United States — more than all cancers and accidents combined, according to the CDC. It accounts for 1 in every 3 deaths and more than 900,000 deaths annually.

KMTV continues to work with American Heart Association Nebraska to raise critical funding, build awareness, educate the community, and advance research.

One of the organization's biggest fundraising events of the year is the Greater Omaha Heart and Stroke Walk, taking place this Saturday at the Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha.

Zach Williamson will serve as the emcee for the second consecutive year. He met with this year's co-chairs, Chad and Jisella Brough, ahead of the event. They told us about what drives their commitment to the cause.

"One of the things we learned about Omaha when we moved here is how generous the people are. Someone told us once that Omaha doesn't have the mountains or the coast — everything good here is man-made. That's often due to the generosity of the people in this community and that has been evident to us leading the Heart Walk," Chad said.

"My father passed away of heart disease, Jisella's mother is a survivor, and I've had my own experience with atrial fibrillation."

Jisella added, "We also walk for the mission of AHA. The future of healthier, longer lives. We want that for everybody, especially our children."

The event begins at 8 a.m. and will feature vendors, activities for kids, healthcare resources, and life-saving information.

The Omaha Fire Department will also be on hand to offer hands-only CPR training. Attendees will be encouraged to sign up for PulsePoint, an app that launched in the Omaha metro on Valentine's Day. The app alerts nearby CPR-trained neighbors when a cardiac arrest occurs and directs them to the closest AED.

Jisella said the app has already made a measurable impact.

"We've already saved five lives in our community with it — including someone at Disney On Ice."

The walk itself begins at 9:15 a.m., with a 1-mile and 3-mile route available. You can sign up, create a team, raise money, donate and learn more at omahaheartwalk.com.