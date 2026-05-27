Haven Express owner credits Step-Up Program for his success, now gives back to next generation

Devaute Nunn didn't know what he wanted to do growing up. He just knew he wanted to own a business. Now, as the owner of Haven Express in downtown, he's turning that dream into an opportunity for others.

Nunn joined the Step-Up Program at 14 years old. The program gives young people hands-on experience in fields they're interested in, helping them prepare for the workforce.

His first placement was at a bank and it taught him something valuable.

"It was real complex for me. I didn't want to get into banking," Nunn said.

That experience pushed him to reflect on what he truly wanted. Growing up as one of 15 siblings, food had always been a source of connection.

"I grew up with 14 siblings. So when it came time for birthdays, it was like, what you want for dinner, and it's, like, always made us happy," Nunn said.

That memory became the foundation for Haven Express, which started as a food truck and recently opened a brick-and-mortar location in downtown.

Now settled in his career, Nunn is focused on giving back to young people from communities like his own.

"Where I come from, they need employment opportunities. And at that time, I remember employment opportunities was hard then, especially commuting, if you don't have a car and you're a young teen," Nunn said.

He plans to offer kids from the Step-Up Program the chance to see firsthand what hard work can lead to.

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