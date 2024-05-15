'He knows where I'm at': Dan Frei hasn't committed to supporting Don Bacon

The contentious congressional primary race between Don Bacon and Dan Frei came to a head Tuesday night. Frei hosted a watch party at Tiburon Gold Course Sarpy County Frei where many supporters gathered awaiting results.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts," said Frei.

Frei says despite his loss change is still going to take place in the Nebraska Republican party.

"There is conservative change happening throughout this party it's moving fast and rapid, there needs to be some type of reconciliation or some type of strategy discussed between the Washington politicians and those at the state level," said Frei.

Second Congressional District resident, Sean George, said he voted for Frei because he feels Bacon hasn't fulfilled his promises as a member of Congress.

And will not vote for Bacon going forward.

"I will not support any person who pretends to be a Republican in my eye and votes more with the Democrats than the conservative folks of Nebraska," said George.

KMTV neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree asked Frei if he would endorse Bacon.

"I haven't heard from Don, no great surprise, Don hasn't heard from me. So, we'll wait, we'll hear what Don's got to say. You know if he's looking for an endorsement he knows where I'm at," said Frei.

Other Frei supporters said they're still worried about securing the border.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.