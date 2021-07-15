Heartland Hope Mission asking for food donations following storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Heartland Hope Mission is asking for help following this weekend's storms.

In a press release the organization said, "With nearly a third of the metro's population without power for several days, many struggling families have lost everything in their fridge and freezer.

On Tuesday evening, we served 585 people at our South O pantry alone!"

Heartland Hope Mission is requesting help replenishing their food supplies with donated refrigerated and frozen items from this list:

dairy products (milk, butter, cheese, eggs)

condiments (mayo, jelly, ketchup)

meats (lunchmeat, ground beef, frozen pizza)

kid-friendly foods (lunchables, go-gurt, string cheese)

LEARN MORE: Heartland Hope Mission hosts annual block party

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.