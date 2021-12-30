How to save on your energy bill as colder weather approaches

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After taking it easy on us the last couple of months, that cold winter weather is returning and hitting us right at the start of 2022, and those energy bills are expected to go up.

Here are some tips and reminders from Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) to save money.

First, we know how important that furnace is in keeping us warm at home. Be sure to get it inspected if you haven't already as doing so will ensure efficiency and longevity.

It's also important to check or replace your furnace filter once a month to keep efficiency high.

Staying with efficiency, seal the joints in your ductwork. Aluminum duct tape is perfect for this.

And balance the heat in your home by adjusting the registers in different rooms.

A very simple thing you can do to save on that energy bill is to drop the temperature on your thermostat, even if just a little bit.

OPPD says raising or dropping your thermostat by one degree can save or cost you 1% to 5% on your bill.

When you're not home, consider dropping it by four degrees to save some energy.

You can save a lot of energy and even bring some heat in through your windows.

During the day, pull back those curtains and let some of the heat from the sunlight enter through the window, and be sure to close those curtains back up when the sun comes down.

Seal any leaky or drafty windows with weather stripping to keep that heat in your home.

