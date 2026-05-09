Hundreds gather in Omaha for 19th annual Rebuilding the Village Conference

The Rebuilding the Village Conference has expanded from a neighbor-to-neighbor event into a global space for sharing best practices from around the world.

Attendees participated in breakout sessions covering health, education, and violence prevention.

Keynote speaker Susan Hart urged community members to take ownership of their own stories rather than accepting narratives defined by others.

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The 3-day event brought together community members to focus on health, education, and violence prevention.

Hundreds of people from across the country gathered in Omaha for the 19th annual Rebuilding the Village Conference, with one goal: to create safe and thriving communities.

Breakout sessions focused on topics including health, education, and violence prevention.

Jonathan Chapman, Vice President of Community Development at Empower Omaha, said the conference has expanded well beyond its roots.

"It's gone from just a very, you know, neighbor to neighbor connection kind of conference to now this global space where we're able to really identify best practices from around the country and around the world. So that we truly can make Omaha a great place for everybody in every zip code."

This year's keynote speaker, Susan Hart, focused on the importance of owning and telling stories about the community.

"Rather than listen to the story and the narrative that someone else is putting upon us, to reclaim the narrative, is to reclaim our power and write our own story and step into that narrative."

The goal of the conference is to rebuild the village one conversation at a time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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