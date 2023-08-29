'I'm gonna miss my baby': Omaha infant, Ra'Miyah Worthington, remembered at memorial service

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The life of Ra'Miyah Worthington was honored with a touching service on Tuesday afternoon. The one-year-old died just over a week ago. Police say she was left in a hot van at her daycare.

The celebration of life took place at Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Omaha. Ra'Miyah was remembered as a smart and outgoing girl. She loved to swing, eat chicken alfredo, dance and take pictures.

Both parents spoke about their lost child.

“Y'all know Ra'Miyah. Her name says it all. Miyah's smile, again, lit up the room. I'm gonna miss my baby. But I know she's still with me,” said Sina Johnson, Ra'Miyah's mother.

“You changed me. You helped me. You showed me what it was like to actually love,” said Ra'Miyah's father, Rianna Worthington.

At the service, one of Ra'Miyah's aunts said she wants 50th and Leavenworth Streets, where Kidz of The Future sits, to be called Ra'Miyah's Corner.

The family has previously said they want to see the daycare held accountable. Police arrested the van driver, 62-year-old Ryan Williams. Williams has been charged with alleged child abuseby neglect resulting in death.

