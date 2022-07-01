OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We've compiled a list of weekend activities, many free or inexpensive, for people wishing to get out and enjoy the holiday weekend.
Along with the much-anticipated opening of the Gene Leahy Mall, communities like Ralston and Lake Manawa have well-established Independence Day celebrations. There are also popular cultural experiences such as Shakespeare on the Green and Benson First Friday.
THE RIVERFRONT
For a full calendar of activities:
theriverfrontomaha.com
Friday:
Gene Leahy Mall reopening
Food Trucks, Museum Without Walls, Frontier Strings and more
8 p.m. Kristin Chenoweth with Omaha Symphony.
Saturday:
Morning Yoga, Art Workshop: Glass Blowing, Panel in the Park with KANEKO and more
8 p.m. Brett Eldredge concert with special guest
Sunday:
Activities all day including Food Trucks, games, exercise classes, and more
8:30 p.m. UNO High School summer theater production of "Fame"
Monday:
Guided park tour, food trucks, African Culture Connection Music and more
8 p.m. USS Omaha Symphony Concert & 4th of July Fireworks
COUNCIL BLUFFS
Lake Manawa Fireworks Show
Friday at 10 p.m.
Fireworks at Westfair
Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
RALSTON
Find a full list on Facebook.
Sunday:
6 p.m. FREE concert
Nebraska Wind Symphony at The Granary District
Monday:
7:30 a.m. Fun Run/Walk
1 p.m. Ralston Independence Day Parade
Dusk (Approximately 9:30 p.m.) Fireworks at Liberty Credit Union Arena
WERNER PARK
Monday 7:05 p.m. Storm Chaser game and fireworks
ELMWOOD PARK
Shakespeare on the Green
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
8 p.m. Production of Othello
BENSON
Benson First Friday
5 p.m. in downtown Benson
AKSARBEN VILLAGE
Friday - Sunday: Live Music
Sunday: Farmer's market
