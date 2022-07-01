OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We've compiled a list of weekend activities, many free or inexpensive, for people wishing to get out and enjoy the holiday weekend.

Along with the much-anticipated opening of the Gene Leahy Mall, communities like Ralston and Lake Manawa have well-established Independence Day celebrations. There are also popular cultural experiences such as Shakespeare on the Green and Benson First Friday.

THE RIVERFRONT

For a full calendar of activities:

theriverfrontomaha.com

Friday:

Gene Leahy Mall reopening

Food Trucks, Museum Without Walls, Frontier Strings and more

8 p.m. Kristin Chenoweth with Omaha Symphony.

Saturday:

Morning Yoga, Art Workshop: Glass Blowing, Panel in the Park with KANEKO and more

8 p.m. Brett Eldredge concert with special guest

Sunday:

Activities all day including Food Trucks, games, exercise classes, and more

8:30 p.m. UNO High School summer theater production of "Fame"

Monday:

Guided park tour, food trucks, African Culture Connection Music and more

8 p.m. USS Omaha Symphony Concert & 4th of July Fireworks

COUNCIL BLUFFS

Lake Manawa Fireworks Show

Friday at 10 p.m.

Fireworks at Westfair

Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

RALSTON

Find a full list on Facebook.

Sunday:

6 p.m. FREE concert

Nebraska Wind Symphony at The Granary District

Monday:

7:30 a.m. Fun Run/Walk

1 p.m. Ralston Independence Day Parade

Dusk (Approximately 9:30 p.m.) Fireworks at Liberty Credit Union Arena

WERNER PARK

Monday 7:05 p.m. Storm Chaser game and fireworks

ELMWOOD PARK

Shakespeare on the Green

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

8 p.m. Production of Othello



BENSON

Benson First Friday

5 p.m. in downtown Benson



AKSARBEN VILLAGE

Friday - Sunday: Live Music

Sunday: Farmer's market

