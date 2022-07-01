Watch Now
Independence Day weekend activities in the Omaha & Council Bluffs metro

Affordable and free weekend fun!
Gene Leahy Mall features
Libby Kamrowski / KMTV 3 News Now
Workers put the finishing touches on the Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront in downtown Omaha, Neb, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The remodeled park will open Friday with a grand opening weekend packed full of free entertainment while visitors explore the park's amenities.
Gene Leahy Mall features
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 15:57:43-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)  — We've compiled a list of weekend activities, many free or inexpensive, for people wishing to get out and enjoy the holiday weekend.

Along with the much-anticipated opening of the Gene Leahy Mall, communities like Ralston and Lake Manawa have well-established Independence Day celebrations. There are also popular cultural experiences such as Shakespeare on the Green and Benson First Friday.

THE RIVERFRONT
For a full calendar of activities:
theriverfrontomaha.com

Friday:
Gene Leahy Mall reopening
Food Trucks, Museum Without Walls, Frontier Strings and more
8 p.m. Kristin Chenoweth with Omaha Symphony.

Saturday:
Morning Yoga, Art Workshop: Glass Blowing, Panel in the Park with KANEKO and more
8 p.m. Brett Eldredge concert with special guest

Sunday:
Activities all day including Food Trucks, games, exercise classes, and more
8:30 p.m. UNO High School summer theater production of "Fame"

Monday:
Guided park tour, food trucks, African Culture Connection Music and more
8 p.m. USS Omaha Symphony Concert & 4th of July Fireworks

COUNCIL BLUFFS
Lake Manawa Fireworks Show
Friday at 10 p.m.

Fireworks at Westfair
Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

RALSTON
Find a full list on Facebook.

Sunday:
6 p.m. FREE concert
Nebraska Wind Symphony at The Granary District

Monday:
7:30 a.m. Fun Run/Walk
1 p.m. Ralston Independence Day Parade
Dusk (Approximately 9:30 p.m.) Fireworks at Liberty Credit Union Arena

WERNER PARK
Monday 7:05 p.m. Storm Chaser game and fireworks

ELMWOOD PARK
Shakespeare on the Green
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
8 p.m. Production of Othello


BENSON
Benson First Friday
5 p.m. in downtown Benson


AKSARBEN VILLAGE
Friday - Sunday: Live Music
Sunday: Farmer's market

