James Fairbanks pleads no contest to second-degree murder

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — James Fairbanks, who is accused of killing convicted sex offender Mattieo Condoluci last year, pleaded no contest on Thursday to second-degree murder according to his attorney.

On May 16, 2020, Condoluci, 64, was found dead inside his home near 43rd & Pinkney St.

Fairbanks sent an anonymous email to the media, including KMTV, and later admitted he was the one who sent the letter in which he detailed why he killed Condoluci.

It said he was looking for an apartment in the area, knew of Condoluci’s past and saw him staring at children.

The letter stated he’d seen the impact abuse has on kids and couldn’t let Condoluci victimize anyone else.

Sentencing is set for July 14.

RELATED: Sex offender's daughter not mad at accused killer Fairbanks | Psychologist called Condoluci 'a dangerous offender' in 2008 | Daughter of sex offender killed shares details of past | Mother of Condoluci's victim supports Fairbanks, not vigilante justice

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.