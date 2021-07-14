James Fairbanks sentenced: 40–70 years in murder of convicted sex offender

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — James Fairbanks, who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the killing of convicted sex offender Mattieo Condoluci last year, was sentenced in a Douglas County on Wednesday morning.

3 News Now reporter, Jon Kipper was in the courtroom where a judge sentenced him to a total of 40–70 years on two counts: second-degree murder and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

Condoluci's daughter spoke in support of Fairbanks at the sentencing hearing and Condoluci's son spoke against Fairbanks.

On May 16, 2020, Condoluci, 64, was found dead inside his home near 43rd & Pinkney St.

Fairbanks sent an anonymous email to the media, including KMTV, and later admitted he was the one who sent the letter in which he detailed why he killed Condoluci.

BELOW IS THE CONTENT OF FAIRBANKS' EMAIL

Dear Media,



I am writing this email to let you know that I killed Matteio Condoluci Thursday May 14th around 9:45 pm. While out apartment searching and checking the neighboorhoods I wanted to live in i stumbled across his Sex offender registry info. I read where he had molested (raped) two children and beem convicted twice yet only served two years in prison. For RAPING CHILDREN! I seen his address was right around the block from where i was looking to move. I drove by and to my horror he was standing in his driveway pretending to wash his truck (no soap or water just a rag) while staring at a group of children playing in the street. I watched him for a few minutes and just felt sick to my stomach. He just kept staring at them. The kids thankfully left and he went inside. I went to drive away and noticed to my amazement this twice convicted sex offender had a playground set in his backyard! No fence. Just a slide and a play house. I felt sick to my stomach. Having had my own experience with these type of predators I knew the damage he would do to those kids. It agonized me for days. I coudnt sleep. I researched him more and more and found he had victimized dozens of kids in different states.. One kids mother had created a predator facebook page about him trying to warn people about him. Her son had been assaulted by him when he was 5 and the damage he did led the poor guy to die of a drug overdose years later and his mom directly bamed that incident on him.,,



I've worked with kids for years who have been victimized and i couldnt in good conscience allow him to do it to anyone else while I had the means to stop him. I'm willing to turn myself in even though im confident I woudn't be caught because its my opionion that we need to fix this in our socitey. We can not let this continue to happen to out children. They must be stopped. I know in this messed up judicial system that means I will face far more severe punishment for stopping him then he did for raping KIDS. But I could no longer do nothing.



If you need proof the gun was a 9 milimeter, the front door was left open and the tv was on.



I'll turn myself in as soon as I see this has beed released.



Regards

It said he was looking for an apartment in the area, knew of Condoluci’s past and saw him staring at children.

The letter stated he’d seen the impact abuse has on kids and couldn’t let Condoluci victimize anyone else.

