JUST REVEALED: New season of Voices AMPLIFIED! is announced, with return of Choose-What-You-Pay

Connect with Omaha Performing Arts, as a KMTV 3 series, is built on neighborhood events and efforts to ensure access to the arts. Voices AMPLIFIED! represents access in a few forms, and the schedule for an all-new season is now out.



26/27 begins with From Page to Stage: Black Playwrights' Workshop featuring Fry Daddies . This event is one of several where you can choose-what-you-pay.

. This event is one of several where you can choose-what-you-pay. Organizers are also excited about Afghan Table: A Live Cook-Along and The Art of Becoming: Cosplay Workshop.

and Click here for the full schedule, and to see which events are Choose-What-You-Pay.

Also, in cases where cost is a barrier to attend summer camps and classes, including some Broadway day camps, scholarships are available.

This link provides the form to apply for those forms of financial aid.

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