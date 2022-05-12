K-9 training in Council Bluffs takes an unexpected turn as civilian trainer allegedly slaps attendee

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — On Thursday morning, a KMTV 3 News Now photographer was reporting on a K-9 medic training at the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD) when, according to police, 28-year-old Anson Berry entered the police station and began filming the training being conducted in the Community Room.

The KMTV photographer, Bo Peterson, was present when a civilian Irondog K-9 International course instructor approached Berry. CBPD says the instructor "inquired about Berry filming." Peterson heard the instructor shout "quit harassing my wife" to Berry before the instructor appeared to slap Berry.

The CBPD press release said, "A physical altercation began but was quickly brought under control. Berry refused medical attention. The instructor was issued a criminal citation for assault."

Irondog K-9 International is based in Georgia and has worked with CBPD before. In December, K-9 officer Rudy was awarded with a medal after being wounded on the job.

There is no word on whether or not Berry was representing a media outlet. The training was being held for several southwest Iowa law enforcement agencies and 3 News Now will have a story on the K-9 medic training during Thursday's evening newscasts.

