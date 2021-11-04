Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kellogg's union leaders back in Omaha after failed negotiations

items.[0].videoTitle
Striking Kellogg's workers were back on the picket line on Thursday after negotiations with the company broke down this week.
Posted at 6:22 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 19:22:38-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Striking Kellogg's workers were back on the picket line on Thursday after negotiations with the company broke down this week.

Union leaders came home Thursday after they say the company didn't present a good enough deal.

We spoke to one worker about how much longer the strike could continue.

"I mean I hope not, but I imagine we're gonna go a couple more weeks before another meeting. maybe more,” said John McDevitt.

The strike has lasted about a month now.

RELATED:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018