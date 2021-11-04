Kellogg's union leaders back in Omaha after failed negotiations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Striking Kellogg's workers were back on the picket line on Thursday after negotiations with the company broke down this week.
Union leaders came home Thursday after they say the company didn't present a good enough deal.
We spoke to one worker about how much longer the strike could continue.
"I mean I hope not, but I imagine we're gonna go a couple more weeks before another meeting. maybe more,” said John McDevitt.
The strike has lasted about a month now.
