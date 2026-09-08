Kim Foundation's Chalk It Up initiative spreads hope and mental health awareness

The Kim Foundation's Chalk It Up initiative uses chalk kits to spread messages of hope and raise suicide and mental health awareness in communities.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34 in the United States, according to Harvard University.

Simple acts — like smiling at someone or asking how a friend is doing — can save lives, the Kim Foundation says.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kim Foundation is inviting communities to use chalk to spread messages of hope and raise awareness about suicide and mental health through its Chalk It Up initiative.

Chalk It Up started 6 years ago as an initiative to raise awareness about suicide and mental health. Organizers say even a small message can make an impact and, more importantly, help connect someone who may be struggling with the resources they need.

According to Harvard University, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34 in the United States.

This year, the Kim Foundation distributed more than 100 Chalk It Up kits. Each kit includes chalk, pens, stickers and mental health resources to help people take part and spread the message throughout their communities.

Molly Mullin Verble, Executive Director for the Kim Foundation, said the effort is about more than chalk — it's about human connection.

"You just reaching out to help someone, smiling at someone, asking how a friend is doing, who might be struggling, that could really save someone's life, so we're really trying to educate the community about the importance of reaching out, talking about mental health and suicide, and being there for one another," Mullin Verble said.

The foundation says everyone is encouraged to pick up some chalk and leave a message of hope wherever they can.

For more information and resources, visit Kim Foundation.

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