Kirk Penner files for Nebraska State Board of Education District 5 seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kirk Penner has officially filed his candidacy for Nebraska State Board of Education District 5.

Gov. Ricketts appointed Penner to the State Board of Education in Dec 2021. He must now run to be elected for the seat.

“My focus on the State Board is to be a champion for local control and parental involvement, two things I feel have been painfully absent from the board's priorities over the years,” said Penner in a press release.

He plans to forward a motion to reject the board’s health education standards at its next meeting on Feb. 4.

“I’m pleased to see he is working to kill the radical health standards introduced by the board last year and look forward to his continued efforts on behalf of Nebraska parents,” said Ricketts.

RELATED: Department of Education defends new draft of controversial health ed & sex ed standards

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.