KMTV3 FOLLOWS UP: Voters react to new campaign ads, describe group's tactic as deceitful

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In politics, kitchen table issues include things like gas prices, housing costs and jobs.

3 News Now's Mary Nelson connected with Michael Hrupek at his kitchen table about a different issue: political mailers. He's now received three from American Action Network - linking State Senator John Cavanaugh with President Donald Trump.

Continue reading for the broadcast transcript of this story, which includes AAN's response.

He's received three of these ads linking Democratic State Senator and congressional candidate John Cavanaugh to President Trump's agenda.

"Why is this crossing a line? That it's not just garden variety politics?," Mary Nelson asked Michael Hrupek.

"Because this is completely taken out of context. I did research on the statements that they're using and they're only using the parts that benefit their campaign," he said.

The fine print indicates, 'Paid for by American Action Network,' a political action committee, or PAC, based in Washington, D.C.

Hrupek is one of several neighbors to reach out - before and since Nelson's first story about the ads. She also communicated with the national press secretary for the AAN, who encouraged her to "call or email me for anything."

That next day, Nelson did - explaining folks were confused and upset. She wrote, in part, "I'd like to talk... about your strategy" in Nebraska's second congressional district.

The group then called our a few Democratic candidates and closed with, "The American Action Network stands with the President and the results he's delivering for Nebraskans."

From Nelson: The statement didn't address what I hoped to cover in an interview. I genuinely wanted midterm voters in Douglas, Sarpy and Saunders Counties to understand AAN's how and why.

KMTV3 held off on airing the story, and communicated the decision with the PAC to "provide more time" to schedule an interview.

However, after the weekend, a spokesperson said they'd "stick with the statement."

Hrupek sees the mailers as lacking integrity.

"I don't really care about left or right, Republican, Democrat, but when something doesn't seem right, no matter the party?," he questioned, in saying voters should be able to expect more.

Cavanaugh's campaign spokesperson says they've received at least 1,000 related calls, texts and emails, and that "most" of those voters feel like Hrupek and Peggy Holloway, with whom we visited for the first story.

"Do your research. Fact check. And make your own decision based on what you're seeing, not necessarily what comes on a fancy, glossy flier in the mail," she encouraged.

KMTV3 did ask Brinker Harding's campaign if they had coordinated with American Action Network, and a spokesperson said they had not and could not - citing federal election law.

The primary election is May 12, 2026. Then, the general election is November 3, 2026.

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