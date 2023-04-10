UPDATE: Large blaze at Legacy Crossing apartment complex near 104th & Fort Streets; two firefighters injured

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department is fighting a large fire at the vacant Legacy Crossing apartment complex near 104th and Fort Street.

Assistant Fire Marshal Joseph Caniglia told 3 News Now that two firefighters were injured. One was taken to the hospital and the other was treated on the scene and went back to work. He described both firefighter injuries as "minor."

The fire was reported at 1:31 Monday afternoon by property management. It is considered a three-alarm fire, which means that ultimately about seven engines, four trucks, two medic squads and three chiefs responded to the fire, according to Omaha dispatchers. Caniglia said that, as of about 3:30 p.m., there were approximately 70 firefighters on the scene and OPPD was working to shut the power off.

The windy conditions, Caniglia says, make fires harder to battle. He also said that the building being unoccupied may have affected how long it took for the fire to be reported.

Caniglia says the fire is being contained to the north side of the structure because of a firewall.

Firefighters injured in Omaha blaze

A KMTV crew is on the scene.

Late last year Legacy Crossing residents were forced to move out of the property after it was condemned.

SEE MORE:

City condemns Legacy Crossing Apartments leaving residents scrambling for a place to stay

Former Legacy Crossing residents reported theft Saturday; crews boarding up windows

Omaha man who helped move residents out of Legacy Crossing named 'Man of the Year'

Man who helped move residents out of Legacy Crossing named 'Man of the Year'

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.