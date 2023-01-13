Omaha man who helped move residents out of Legacy Crossing named 'Man of the Year'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The “Man of the Year” award was presented to an Omaha man. The award is in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Alex Marion, known as AJ, lived at Legacy Crossing for four years before he and other tenants were forced to leave.

And in the midst of that difficult time, he helped other tenants move out. He said he knew it would be hard for him and hard for them as well.

“Being an African American man, period. I hear the stories, I live the stories, I live the best way I can to exemplify his dream,” said Marion. “But doing extra things like I did for the community just kinda make me feel a little bit better about making sure that he know that his dream is just that — it's a dream that's coming true for a lot of us in the community.”

AJ said he and his daughter are in temporary housing and are doing great.

He also acknowledged another "aspire to inspire award" recipient firefighter Jason Gentry. They're actually cousins.

