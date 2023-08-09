Larry the Cable Guy and golfer Sam Saunders team up to help kids

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Larry the Cable Guy is best known as a comedian. The Nebraskan is also into golf — and philanthropy. On Thursday, those things came together in a special way.

Anchor Mary Nelson went to Indian Creek to get the story. She met up with Larry and pro-golfer Sam Saunders on the course.

Anchoring this year’s Pinnacle Bank Championship pro-am group is professional Sam Saunders, who’s back in Omaha for a fifth time. He’s familiar with his playing partner, though they'd never met.

SAM: "I'm a big fan. I've watched all of his comedy stuff. I've seen all the movies and my kids – like I said, they're 14 and 9. My 14-year-old was absolutely obsessed with the Car movies growing up and my 9-year-old, as well. So, when I told them I was playing with 'Mater, they were incredibly excited about that. And I just know, more importantly, he's a good man who's done a lot of good things for his community here and obviously, the connection with the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Hospitals in Orlando is special, as well.”

Larry met Sam's grandfather, Arnold Palmer, through golf. He met Sam's father at an event in support of the hospital; a place the family knew well.

LARRY: "Generally, when you went on the internet and searched hip dysplasia, it was all pets. And we had a bad case of hip dysplasia. With my kid, they said, ‘He can have the surgery when he gets to be about four years old, or he can wait and when he's 40 or 50, he's gonna need a new hip.’ Well, we didn't accept that. There's got to be some way. And the first thing they did: 'Well, there's a guy in Orlando.'”

The guy — the doctor — worked at the hospital which carries the Palmer name.

Larry the cable guy's Git-R-Done Foundation helped fund research and, ultimately, a unit named for his son, Wyatt.

LARRY: "And now, when you go on the internet, first thing you run into is all these pages of the International Hip Dysplasia Institute."

A $5 million donation helped make it possible. They talked about the hospital, this first round together, but laughed even more — including at jokes not fit for broadcast TV. Cut from the same cloth, they became fast friends.

Larry's only played for about 12 years and is a 13 handicap. Sam is playing Thursday and tees off at 7:07 a.m. at the 10th hole.

