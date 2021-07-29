‘Last call’ for curbside collection of storm debris in Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re a resident of Omaha and still have limbs and other vegetation littering your yard from the storm that tore through the area, the final day for curbside collections is tomorrow. Dropoff sites will also be closing.

According to a release from the city, the dropoff sites located at Levi Carter Park and Hefflinger Park will close at 7 p.m.

In addition, the city said, "The city collection of large debris from residential properties was completed Wednesday. City crews collected and disposed of 3,033 dump truck loads of limb, branches, etc."

Starting Monday, August 2, collections will return to normal with the requirement that vegetation is placed in garbage carts or brown yard waste bags with the appropriate pre-paid stickers.

If you’re a resident of Papillion or La Vista and still have limbs and other vegetation littering your yard from the storm that tore through the area, the final day to drop off those items at the joint-city dropoff location will be this Saturday.

Also, a reminder that our dumpsite will be open July 31 (one day only), 9am-3pm, for a last call for storm cleanup of tree and vegetative debris. If you have a damaged tree that needs to be dealt with, this is a great opportunity to dump it. Full details: https://t.co/TSJBbQHOv5 — City of Papillion (@CityofPapillion) July 27, 2021

RELATED: Getting the most out of your storm damage claims

In Omaha, Mayor Jean Stothert's office announced that tree debris collection will continue for one additional week, ending on Friday, July 30.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.