Legal wrangling between Slama and Herbster: Slama's attorney says Herbster waging 'media war'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday there were more court filings in Johnson County involving governor candidate, Charles Herbster and State Senator Julie Slama, who is one of eight women accusing Herbster of sexual assault.

Herbster's legal team filed a motion to quash and a protective order late Thursday afternoon. In that filing, his lawyers argued that Herbster would not be attending a scheduled May 6 deposition because they claimed it was scheduled close to the gubernatorial primary election in an effort to annoy and inconvenience him. A hearing is now set for June 3.

In that filing, the Herbster lawyers also accused Slama's attorney, Dave Lopez, of having a conflict of interest in representing her. They say his firm, Husch Blackwell, has previously represented Herbster as well as another candidate for governor, Jim Pillen. Lopez's numerous statements to the press are also cited in that same filing claiming that his statements to the press have been defamatory.

On Friday, the Herbster legal team filed another motion for a protective order against Slama and her attorney asking the court for "the imposition of appropriate remedies and/or sanctions" for trial publicity. The motion essentially claims that public statements made by Lopez might influence a potential jury.

Lopez countered on Monday by filing objections to the motions for a protective order arguing that Herbster's filing "effectively seeks a gag order" and that Slama's counsel needs the ability to defend her from the "massively prejudicial effects of the media war Herbster continues to wage against her."

Herbster's team on Monday named 16 things they intend to subpoena from Slama's legal firm, including the firm's communication with Herbster, his companies or his representatives. Former Mayor and Congressman Hal Daub was listed as having been in communication with Husch Blackwell "concerning potential representation of Charles W. Herbster."

SLAMA'S OBJECTIONS TO MOTION FOR PROTECTIVE ORDER

HERBSTER'S NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE SUBPOENA DUCES

