Lincoln man accused of sexual assault while impersonating a high schooler has 12 charges added

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A 26-year-old suspect accused of sexual assault while posing as a high school student at two Lincoln schools has had more charges added on Thursday. The judge also increased Scheich's bond from $250,000 to $500,000.

Zachary Scheich, also known by the alias Zak Hess, was arrested on July 20 on three alleged felony charges. Scheich pleaded not guilty to these charges.

On Thursday, court documents were updated to include 12 new charges.

The updated list of the 15 felonies includes:



Six counts of child enticement with electronic communication device

Five counts of aggravated first-degree sexual assault

One count of aggravated first-degree sexual assault of a child

One count of first-degree attempted sexual assault

One count of generation of child pornography

One count of labor or sex trafficking of a minor

3 News Now is showing Scheich's mugshot because authorities believe there could be more victims.

