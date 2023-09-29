Lincoln Police arrest woman accused of assisting man who allegedly posed as a student

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 22-year-old suspect for allegedly pretending to be the mother of 26-year-old Zachary Scheich.

Scheich is accused of sexual assault while posing as a high school student at two Lincoln schools. On September 14, his charges were updated to include 15 felonies.

According to police, Angela Navarro was identified as the woman pretending to be Scheich’s mother, traveling to the school to register him for classes.

Navarro was cited for criminal impersonation and was lodged in jail.

