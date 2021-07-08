OPD issues warrant for 16-year-old in homicide investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department has issued a warrant for a suspect in the July 3 death of 18-year-old Travell T. Mountain.

The arrest warrant is for Marion Harris,16, who is suspected of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

3 News Now is publishing Harris' photo because he is not yet in custody and police say he should be considered dangerous. Our policy is to not publish photos of those who have been charged, but not convicted of crimes unless they are a potential danger to the public.

On Thursday afternoon, officials with the OPD homicide unit commented on an uptick of violence that hit the area, including the warrant issued for Harris and a shooting that left five injured and one dead last weekend.

