Local organization helps working moms find rest, community, and well-being

Mom Power's own surveys found that working moms frequently feel lonely and disconnected from their communities,

Mom Power creates intentional spaces like trauma-informed yoga events with curated music and herbal mocktails, designed to help moms pause, reflect, and heal.

The organization's goal goes beyond a single event it's about building lasting connections between moms who understand each other\]\

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local working moms say they are struggling to find time for themselves amid the demands of work, family, and everyday life. A local organization is working to change that by creating spaces where moms can connect and prioritize their well-being.

For the last 2 years, Mom Power has supported working moms with the tools to not just survive, but thrive.

On one recent day, moms gathered for a trauma-informed yoga experience focused on rest, reflection, and healing. Every detail was intentional — from a carefully curated music playlist to an herbal mocktail designed to promote relaxation and support emotional well-being.

Lydia Turner, board president of Mom Power, said through the organization's surveys, they found moms do not feel connected to their communities and frequently experience loneliness.

"They feel like they're just kind of conquering the world as a superhero on their own. Mom power allows them to take a pause, to have rest, and intentionally show up for themselves better, and then build that sense of community with other moms that understand, that have been in those situations."

Organizers say they hope events like this remind moms that self-care isn't selfish — it's essential.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.