Local woman sees dance studio business bloom despite pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we continue to highlight woman-owned businesses in our area, I take you to a dance studio. The owner used to teach dance overseas in Asia and said she never thought she would own her own studio. She followed a calling and even through the pandemic, her business is booming.

Bloom Dance Studio currently has two locations, one in Omaha and one in Elkhorn. Owner Erin Jensen also has plans on expanding to accommodate all of her clients.

"Elkhorn, Nebraska currently has one studio. This summer we will be adding a second space there, so there will be two spaces there,” Jensen said. “Bloom is actually looking at even opening a third location, so we are still waiting for it to happen at the right time, but we are hoping that will happen within this next year."

As a mom of four children, she saw firsthand how the pandemic was impacting youth and wanted to help.

"Provide places and spaces where kids can just be vulnerable with how they are feeling,” Jensen said. “Be vulnerable about how it's affecting them, and then also be able to be in an environment where you're still allowed to be a kid here. Everything that's going on in the world is very much true and very much the situation, but you can come in here and it's still possible even in adversity to bloom."

Staff at Bloom Dance Studio know it's more than just dance for the kids. It's a chance for their confidence to grow, for them to express themselves, and to get back to normal activities.

"I'm thinking of one student in particular who, this was her very first activity in coming out of being home alone with her parents for a long time during the pandemic. She cried for a long time in class, and all of a sudden that switch just finally flipped one day, and she has just loved dance ever since," said Hannah [MISSING LAST NAME]

Jensen feels one of the reasons she has been able to succeed is because her studios pride themselves on modesty.

"Keeping our dancers being children. I think there are so many incredible studios that you can choose from in the Omaha area, but I think Bloom does this so exceptionally well,” Jensen said. “Our parents really don't have to think twice about what music they are listening to, or what are they wearing. "

