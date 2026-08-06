Maha Festival returns to downtown Omaha with security, traffic plans in place

OMAHA, NE. — Maha Festival is returning to downtown Omaha's Riverfront Park for its second year, and organizers are sharing details about security and traffic plans ahead of the event.

Between 5,000 and 6,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which will take place across 72 acres of parkland.

Mike App, Maha Festival co-founder and business manager, said the event is designed for a wide range of attendees.

"The high school kids get to come have one last blast (and) the old music fans like me get to sit back down on their lawn chairs and enjoy some good music," App said.

Security is a top priority for an event of this size. Organizers say the festival will have both private security and Omaha Police on site.

Grace Safford, MECA communications director, said experience from last year gives organizers an advantage.

"We have (them) staffed all year-round, so they know what to expect at these festivals, and it is always helpful for it to be the second year (of the Maha Festival), so we kind of know a little bit more of what to expect," Safford said.

Festival-goers should also be aware of ongoing streetcar construction along Eighth Street, which runs along the front of the festival grounds.

Food trucks are set to line up along that stretch, but App said the construction will not affect the experience inside the festival.

"We have actually got everything inside the fence, so that should not get in the way of you having a great food truck experience," App said.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring chairs and blankets, as space near the stage will be standing room only.