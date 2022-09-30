Makhi Woolridge-Jones, 17, convicted of second-degree murder in 2021 Westroads shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Douglas County district court jury found Makhi Woolridge-Jones, 17, guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Trequez Swift, 21.

Swift was shot in April of 2021 at Westroads Mall and later died at the hospital. At the time of the shooting Woolridge-Jones was 16 years old.

Last year, his attorney motioned to move the case to juvenile court and a psychologist testified that Woolridge-Jones had a traumatic childhood, which may have changed his brain.

"He completely thought that if he didn't fire the gun at Trequez (Swift) that he would be killed," Dr. Colleen Conoley told the court in September of 2021. "So he thought his life was in danger at that moment."

At the time, 3 News Now asked County Attorney Don Kleine why Woolridge-Jones would not be charged as a juvenile, he said that his office felt it "most appropriate" to try the suspect as an adult.

SEE MORE: 16-year-old suspect in fatal Westroads shooting denied transfer of case to juvenile court

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.