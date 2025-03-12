Mark at the Park: VIP (Volunteer in parks)

Hanscom Park is an historic park in Omaha that has been around since the 1880s. Naturally, it needs a little TLC from time to time, along with all of Omaha's parks, but that's a job Omaha needs a little help with sometimes. That's where Omaha's VIP program steps in. It stands for Volunteer in Parks.

Steve Levy, the Coordinator of Volunteers for Omaha Parks and Rec, says over a thousand volunteers helped in the parks in 2024, worth a value of $750,000! On average, each volunteer put in 7 or 8 hours, but you can help out as little or as much as you'd like.

Volunteers do a lot more than just pick up trash. Levy says they rake leaves, sweep sidewalks, paint benches and tables, and give ideas on how to improve their neighborhood parks. Volunteers are also needed to help at events in the parks and recreation centers.

Larger groups are also welcome to help out. While some volunteer on a regular basis, others come once a year to work on a specific project important to them.

