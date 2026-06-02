Millard Library's read-to-a-dog program helps kids build reading confidence with furry friends

Millard Branch Library's read-to-a-dog program gives kids a low-pressure, private space to practice reading aloud

Participants pick books they love, like Dr. Seuss, making reading feel personal and fun.

One page, one pup at a time Librarians say kids are becoming better readers through the program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kids build reading confidence with furry listeners at Millard Library's read-to-a-dog program

The read-to-a-dog program at Millard Library has been helping kids build confidence in reading for more than a decade.

A book and a buddy are all these kids need to turn reading practice into a fun activity. The program gives kids the privacy they need to read at their own comfort level.

Each kid who participates receives a bookmark and a stamp for every reading session. After 5 stamps, they receive a free book.

One young reader explained why they chose their book.

"Um, you know, it's just kind of like original. And, like, whenever I think of rhymes, I usually think of, like, Dr. Seuss and all his good poems," the child said.

Librarians say these kids are becoming better readers one page and one pup at a time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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