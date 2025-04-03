MORNING LIFT: Driving through the #1 Zoo with President & CEO Dr. Luis Padilla (Part 1 & Part 2)

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson moves from the driver's seat over to the passenger seat for a trip around Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. He couldn't ask for a better tour guide than President & CEO Dr. Luis Padilla.

PART ONE:

MORNING LIFT: Driving through the #1 Zoo with President & CEO Dr. Luis Padilla (PART ONE)

Dr. Padilla tells us about:

His background and love for animals — dating back to his childhood in Puerto Rico. What brought him to Omaha and what the perception of the zoo is outside of Omaha. All the conservation efforts taking place at the zoo, both on display and behind the scenes. The most successful African Elephant program in the country. What makes the zoo a must-see attraction.



PART TWO:

Morning Lift at the Omaha Zoo Part Two