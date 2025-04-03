Watch Now
MORNING LIFT: Driving through the #1 Zoo with President & CEO Dr. Luis Padilla (Part 1 & Part 2)

Zach Williamson moves from the driver's seat to the passenger seat, as Dr. Padilla takes us around Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo &amp; Aquarium while talking about everything going on there.
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson moves from the driver's seat over to the passenger seat for a trip around Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. He couldn't ask for a better tour guide than President & CEO Dr. Luis Padilla.

PART ONE:

MORNING LIFT: Driving through the #1 Zoo with President & CEO Dr. Luis Padilla (PART ONE)

  • Dr. Padilla tells us about:
    • His background and love for animals — dating back to his childhood in Puerto Rico.
    • What brought him to Omaha and what the perception of the zoo is outside of Omaha.
    • All the conservation efforts taking place at the zoo, both on display and behind the scenes.
    • The most successful African Elephant program in the country.
    • What makes the zoo a must-see attraction.

PART TWO:

Morning Lift at the Omaha Zoo Part Two

  • Dr. Padilla tells us about:
    • How exhibits at zoos have changed, especially at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, over the last couple decades and how some of the old exhibits paved the way for the new ones.
    • The Bill and Berniece Grewcock Animal Hospital that is set to open in early 2026.
    • How the zoo goes about creating experiences like the African Grasslands and Asian Highlands.
    • The Zoo Academy, along with many other forms of education the zoo provides, and why it is so important.
