MORNING LIFT: Driving through the #1 Zoo with President & CEO Dr. Luis Padilla (Part 1 & Part 2)

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson moves from the driver's seat over to the passenger seat for a trip around Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. He couldn't ask for a better tour guide than President & CEO Dr. Luis Padilla.
PART ONE:
MORNING LIFT: Driving through the #1 Zoo with President & CEO Dr. Luis Padilla (PART ONE)
- Dr. Padilla tells us about:
- His background and love for animals — dating back to his childhood in Puerto Rico.
- What brought him to Omaha and what the perception of the zoo is outside of Omaha.
- All the conservation efforts taking place at the zoo, both on display and behind the scenes.
- The most successful African Elephant program in the country.
- What makes the zoo a must-see attraction.
PART TWO:
Morning Lift at the Omaha Zoo Part Two
- Dr. Padilla tells us about:
- How exhibits at zoos have changed, especially at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, over the last couple decades and how some of the old exhibits paved the way for the new ones.
- The Bill and Berniece Grewcock Animal Hospital that is set to open in early 2026.
- How the zoo goes about creating experiences like the African Grasslands and Asian Highlands.
- The Zoo Academy, along with many other forms of education the zoo provides, and why it is so important.