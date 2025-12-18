MORNING LIFT: Ollie the Trolley celebrates 40 years in the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, KMTV's Zach Williamson trades in his keys for a ticket on Ollie the Trolley – an Omaha icon that has been on the road since 1985.

He catches a ride with Ollie the Trolley co-owners Deb Skinner and George Davis. The two are both from Omaha and have owned Ollie the Trolley for the last 13 years. Both have an awful lot of experience in transportation, which played a big role in them deciding on Ollie the Trolley.

Recently, Ollie the Trolley helped support small businesses that have been struggling due to streetcar construction.

George was a Presidential appointee in the George H. Bush Administration at the Federal Department of Transportation. He also spent 7 years with the Union Pacific Railroad and was Assistant Mayor of Omaha under Hal Daub.

Deb handles most of the marketing for Ollie the Trolley, but she also served as a Tourism Marketing Consultant for the State of Wisconsin for 13 years. She also worked at the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau.

