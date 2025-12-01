'Ollie the Trolley' gives neighbors, city leaders preview of streetcar route while supporting small businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha officials, business leaders, and neighbors took a trolley ride Sunday to showcase the upcoming streetcar route while supporting local businesses impacted by construction.

Mayor John Ewing Jr., Council member LaVonya Goodwin and Greater Omaha Chamber CEO Heath Mello rode 'Ollie the Trolley' along the future streetcar path, giving residents a preview of what the transit experience will offer.

"We know the streetcar construction has really hurt some of our small businesses and one of the things I am not going to do as mayor of this city is just be a bureaucrat and say oh that just the way it is," Ewing said.

The trolley made stops at local businesses including Zen Coffee and The Next Chapter Book Store during what became 'Small Business Sunday'. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed due to winter weather.

"It is important that we make that extra effort so that we can support the businesses, so that they can thrive once the streetcar route is completed," Ewing said.

The route took passengers through Midtown and Blackstone before crossing the new Harney Street Bridge. The trolley gained more riders as it circled back toward the riverfront area.

"I've walked the course several times, I know the course and the stops and everything but it would be fun to do it with the trolley," said Ron Hendrichs, a downtown neighbor.

The trolley will operate again next weekend as part of the ongoing holiday fun downtown.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.