MORNING LIFT: The prevalence of human trafficking in Omaha, what to look for and how you can help survivors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson is joined by human trafficking survivor Julie Shrader. Shrader has fought against human trafficking and worked to help survivors for more than 13 years now, most recently through her non-profit Innocence Freed.

This interview comes just days after four hotels in the Omaha metro were raided by federal and local law enforcement agencies in connection to a human trafficking ring. Ten children under the age of 12 and 17 adults were rescued. Five people were arrested.

Someone who has been living in one of the hotels shared with us her experience living there.

In the Morning Lift interview Shrader tells us:



How prevalent human trafficking is in the Omaha metro.

Who is at most risk of being trafficked.

What neighbors and parents should look for.

Human trafficking does happen in the family.

Several stories of what people have gone through and how they were trafficked.

Just 1 to 3% of victims get away.

Different forms of human trafficking.

How you can help survivors.

Click here to checkout Innocence Freed's website. There you can make a donation, learn more about the non-profits upcoming gala and how it is supporting human trafficking survivors.