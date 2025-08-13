Agents raid 4 Omaha area motels in connection to human trafficking

WEST OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Federal and local law enforcement agencies arrested five people who owned and operated motels around the Omaha metro in connection to human and drug trafficking.



Police raided four motels around the Omaha metro.

Five people who owned and operated the motels have been arrested and charged with federal crimes.

Police say motel management is connected to drug and human trafficking.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Federal agents arrested multiple people Tuesday morning at a hotel near 144th and I-80 in connection with sex and drug trafficking.

KMTV learned this is just one of four motels raided after a four-year investigation. Officers rescued 10 minors under the age of twelve and 17 adults.

Some children worked long hours for low pay -- labor trafficking. According to agents, both minors and adults were forced into sexual activities by hotel management in exchange for a place to stay.

"This investigation revealed victims who were forced into sexual activity, living and working in dangerous and unsanitary conditions, and working in grueling jobs with little to no pay right here in our neighborhoods, right here in our community," Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said.

Four men and one woman are under arrest. In addition to labor and sex trafficking. According to agents, the five were engaged in drug trafficking. One eyewitness told investigators, "Drug use was open and notorious in the parking lots." In addition to "the Inn" near I-80 and Highway 50. The five arrested owned and operated three other motels.

The New Victorian near 108th and L, The AmericInn in South Omaha, and the Roadway Inn in Bellevue.

Charges range from drug and human trafficking to money laundering and harboring illegal immigrants.

"What happened in this case is atrocious. The idea that criminals believe they can exploit children and other vulnerable people in our communities and then hide from justice is unacceptable," said Special Agent in Charge Mark Zito of ICE HSI Kansas City.

While KMTV was outside the hotel, reporter Greta Goede saw officers escorting people staying at the hotel on and off the property… at least three people left in a van, handcuffed. KMTV does not know their identities. According to law enforcement, the motels will remain open. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are asking neighbors to reach out to them if they have any information