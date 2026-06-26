Nebraska City to celebrate America 250 in a nostalgic way with Treestock

Nebraska City is celebrating America's 250th birthday in a way only the home of Arbor Day could, with its annual Treestock festival.

Since 2021, Treestock has attracted thousands of visitors from across southeast Nebraska with live music and overall Independence Day festivities.

Unlike its 1960s musical name inspiration, Woodstock, Treestock is a family-friendly event with something for everyone.

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce The home of Arbor Day is celebrating America 250 in a way only Nebraska City could with Treestock. The family-friendly event welcomes neighbors from all over the region to check it out.

Amy Allgood, executive director at Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce, said the festival is leaning into a nostalgic feel for the America 250 celebration.

"We got bounce houses for the kids, that old-fashioned carnival feel, cotton candy, all the fun stuff, face painting, putt-putt golf, rock climbing," Allgood said.

Attendees can also watch Nebraska City take on nearby Auburn in baseball, a nod to the American pastime.

The festivities will take place at Steinhart Park on July 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. As Allgood planned, the earlier end time is intentional.

"We want people to come enjoy the peak of the day with us in that small town feel, bring your kids for the carnival, live music, then head home to be with your families," Allgood said.

The tree theme is a natural fit for Nebraska City. In the 1870s, resident & later politician, J. Sterling Morton, established an annual tree-planting day that has since become nationally recognized as Arbor Day.

"Nebraska City is super excited about America 250 birthday, and we pulled out all the stops," Allgood said.

For more information, visit their website at the link here.

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