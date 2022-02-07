Nebraska fire marshal releases name of victim in Bennington horse stable fire

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, State Fire Marshal investigators identified the deceased victim in the accidental horse barn fire in rural Bennington on Thursday.

Following an autopsy, the deceased has been identified as Nathan Dietrich, 32, of Bennington.

Preliminary results indicate the cause of death was smoke inhalation related to the fire. Nathan was an employee of Heartland Farms.

