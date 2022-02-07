Watch
Nebraska fire marshal releases name of victim in Bennington horse stable fire

Nathan Dietrich was 32-years-old
Posted at 3:51 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 16:56:09-05

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, State Fire Marshal investigators identified the deceased victim in the accidental horse barn fire in rural Bennington on Thursday.

Following an autopsy, the deceased has been identified as Nathan Dietrich, 32, of Bennington.

Preliminary results indicate the cause of death was smoke inhalation related to the fire. Nathan was an employee of Heartland Farms.

